Hampton man facing multiple charges in connection to Chowan University shooting incidents

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been charged in connection to two shootings at Chowan University almost a year ago.

The shootings occurred on September 22 of last year where two men were arrested following the incidents on the Murfreesboro campus.

Administrators say someone fired a gun in the early hours of that morning at Whites Crossing, which is one of the school’s residence halls on-campus. No one was hit by the gunfire there.

Two men were arrested, one of which was identified as 20-year-old Hampton resident Kahlil Williams-Cook.

The two men facing charges are not Chowan students, according to John Tayloe with University Relations.

Hours later, another shooting occurred that injured a couple students.

Campus police have confirmed two students were hurt off-campus, but they did not say if they were shot and did not confirm if their injuries were tied to the on-campus investigation.

The two students who were hurt had to go to the hospital but are both going to be okay.

The two shootings were initially investigated separately, but after further findings, detectives were able to determined that the two wee linked.

Williams-Cooks has been charged with one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to personal property.

He received a $300,000 secured bond. His next court date has been scheduled for the end of the month.

