HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man was taken into custody after a maiming incident Thursday evening, police say.

Officers with the Hampton Police Division arrested 40-year-old Joseph Wright III and charged him with two counts unlawful wounding and one count each aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery, and threatening to burn.

Police were notified about a stabbing incident around 5:21 p.m. Thursday and officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Settlers Landing Road. That’s not far from Hampton University. A university official told WAVY no one from the HU was involved.

The investigation determined the suspect and three victims were involved in an altercation, during which the suspect pulled out a pocketknife and assaulted the victims, a 37-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man.

The victims received minor lacerations and refused medical treatment.

Everyone involved in the incident knew each other, police say.