Hampton man faces felony, drug charges after multi-county police pursuit

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Hampton man faces several felony and drug charges following a multi-county pursuit on Wednesday.

State Police tell 10 On Your Side that they attempted to pull over a 2013 Dodge Caravan around 4 p.m. on Route 14 near the Matthews/Gloucester County line for not having a vehicle inspection.

After the driver refused to stop, officers followed the vehicle down the eastbound lanes of Route 14 before the driver turned around and went in the opposite direction.

The driver, 57-year-old Kenneth Taylor, continued until he was stopped by Mathews County Sheriff’s Office on Route 14, west of Field Family Lane. Deputies subsequently took Taylor in custody.

Following a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the vehicle did have an inspection sticker, however, it was a counterfeit.

Taylor has been charged with felony eluding, possession of schedule II narcotics, driving while suspended, DUID and counterfeit inspection.

He was taken to the Gloucester County Jail and denied bond.