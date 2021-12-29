Hampton man driving stolen vehicle dies during 2-vehicle crash in King & Queen County

KING & QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton died following a crash in King & Queen County involving a stolen vehicle.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Friday, Dec. 23, around 5:50 p.m.

A preliminary investigation of the two-vehicle crash revealed that a 1998 Honda CRV was traveling north on Newtown Road, Route 721, in King & Queen County when it crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling southbound.

State Police say the driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, later identified as 31-year-old Hampton resident Nicholas M. Lamastra, died at the scene.

After further investigation, police learned that the Honda has been reported stolen out of Newport News prior to the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash which is still under investigation.