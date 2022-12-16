NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been found guilty of drug and firearm charges by a federal jury.

39-year-old Jonathan C. Long was arrested on November 2021 for failing to appear on a federal supervised release violation.

During a search of his then-girlfriend’s (now wife’s) home, authorities found distribution quantities of fentanyl, cocaine base, hundreds of vials for distribution, five cellphones, and three firearms, including an assault rifle.

Investigators say over 100 rounds of ammunition, including armor-piercing and hollow point bullets, were also discovered, as well as an additional cellphone and round of ammunition in a separate residence previously used by Long.

Evidence found from the cellphones and jail communications revealed the extent of Long’s drug dealing activities, as well as his efforts to evade law enforcement from April to November 2021 and his location during that time.

One of the firearms recovered had been purchased for Long, a prohibited person due to his status as a convicted felon, in April 2021 by one of his drug-addicted customers from a Hampton pawn shop.

Long was convicted on all five counts in the indictment, including drug conspiracy, possession of over 40 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and maintaining a drug premises.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 24, 2023.