Hampton tax preparer convicted of filing false tax returns

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man has been convicted of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, theft of government funds, and failing to file his own federal income tax returns.

A federal jury convicted Karl Burden-El Bey Monday morning. According to court documents, Burden-El Bey prepared false tax returns for clients from at least 2013 through 2019.

Court documents showed that Burden-El Bey claimed an unspecified amount of false claims on his clients’ returns including false dependents, residential energy credits, gifts to charity, deductions, and child and dependent care expenses in order to inflate refunds obtained from the IRS.

Officials say Burden-El Bey also stole $5,000 by directing a portion of his client’s refunds into his personal bank account. Court documents also showed that Burden-El Bey did not file his own individual tax returns for 2013 through 2017.

Burden-El Bey faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in prison for theft of government funds, three years in prison for each count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return, and one year in prison for each count of failing to file a tax return.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Dec. 7.