Hampton man charged with DUI following fatal, multi-vehicle accident Saturday evening

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following an accident that killed a 59-year-old man Saturday evening.

Officials got the call for the accident just before 9 p.m. Saturday regarding a multi-vehicle crash that had just occurred near the intersection of Victoria Boulevard and Catalpa Avenue.

Officers report that a four-door sedan and an SUV collided in the roadway.

Reports say an occupant of the sedan, identified as 59-year-old Hampton resident Ronald Krenisky was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other individuals were transported to local hospitals by medics, one with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Reginald L. Harris, from Hampton, was arrested on scene and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Authorities say additional charges are still pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

