Hampton man charged in two recent 7-Eleven robberies

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man is facing charges for two recent 7-Eleven robberies.

Police arrested 46-year-old Rickey Avant for incidents on January 27 and February 20.

In the January 27 robbery, police say the suspect, believed to be Avant, entered the business around 12:40 a.m., pulled out a knife and demanded money.

Avant has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of burglary while armed, one count of possession of burglarious tools, one count of wearing a mask in public, one count of felony hit and run, and one count of felony evade and elude.

He is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

