Hampton man arrested in Massachusetts after pointing gun during road rage incident

Hampton

Credit – Dartmouth Police

DARTHMOUTH, Mass. (WAVY) – A Hampton man has been arrested in Massachusetts after allegedly pointing a gun at motorist during a road rage incident Saturday evening.

Darthmouth Police got a call from a woman alleging that a man pointed a gun at her during a red light stop at around 8 o’clock Saturday night.

After detailed information of the traffic stop was given to authorities, they were able to track the driver down and conduct a felony stop due a gun being involved.

56-year-old Michael Couture, from Wallace Road in Hampton, admitted being involved in the road rage incident and was arrested after a authorities found a 9mm Ruger handgun inside his vehicle along with an open alcohol bottle and several empty cans of alcohol

He has been charged with assault withe adangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, improper storage of a firearm, operating under the influence of liquor, and possession of a an open alcohol container inside a vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

