Hampton man arrested in connection to July shooting

Booking photo of Herbert Junious Butler Jr. provided by the Hampton Police Division.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody around a month after a shooting in Hampton left another man injured.

Hampton police said in a news release Monday that 32-year-old Herbert Junious Butler Jr. was arrested on Aug. 21 on several charges.

The charges are related to a July 26 shooting North Armistead Avenue that sent another man to the hospital. His injury was not life-threatening.

Butler is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maiming, robbery, felony concealment of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Butler is being held at Hampton City Jail.

