Hampton man arrested in connection to Juanita Drive shooting

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Hampton early Monday morning.

Terry Jerrod Bailey, of Hampton, is accused of shooting another man during a fight in the 1st block of Juanita Drive.

Hampton Police Division officers were called to the scene around 2:28 p.m., where they found the shooting victim suffering from non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Bailey was also injured during the fight. He was treated at a local hospital before being transferred to the Hampton City Jail, where he is currently being held.

Bailey is charged with brandishing a firearm, discharge of a firearm and malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the HPD at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

