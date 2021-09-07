Hampton man arrested, accused of robbery at 7-Eleven store on N. Armistead Ave.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection to an overnight robbery at a 7-Eleven in Hampton.

Police say they got the call for the incident just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a robbery that just occurred at a 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of Noth Armistead Avenue.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then fled on foot.

Police were later able to locate a person in the area matching the description of the suspect and detained him.

Detectives were able to confirm the person detained, later identified as 24-year-old Leroy Lee Riddick Edwards Jr., was involved in the robbery.

Edwards was arrested and charged with one count of robbery, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of wearing a mask in the commission of a felony, one count of abduction, and one count of destruction of property.



He is currently in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.