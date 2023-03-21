HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a man accused of attempting to break into a local clothing store has been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the Royal Couture Boutique in the 2500 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene regarding an attempted burglary. A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect attempted to enter the business after removing the front door handle. When he was unable to gain entry to the business, he fled the area in an unknown direction.

On Tuesday, police say the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Aaron Weaver, was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

