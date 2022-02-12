Hampton man accused of shooting Maryland police officers, charged with attempted murder

FREDERICK COUNTY, M.D. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is accused of shooting at two Maryland police officers Friday afternoon.

The two officers worked for the Frederick Police Department in Maryland and have been identified as Kristen Kowalsky, 32, a nine-year veteran of the police department and Officer Bryan Snyder, 43 who has been working at the department for two years.



Following the incident, both officers were transported by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where they are being treated for injuries.

Police say the incident began when officers got a call for a firearms complaint around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The call reported a suspicious man, later identified as 25-year-old Hampton resident Dominique Lamarr Lewis, in the area of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway.



When they got to the scene, the officers reported seeing Lewis sitting on an electrical box with a gun. The officers then approached Lewis and asked him to show his hands, however police say Lewis avoided contact with the officers and ignored their requests.

Lewis then began to walk away from the officers, and abruptly turned around and fired multiple rounds at the officers using a .45 caliber handgun.



Subsequently, the officers returned fire using their department-issued Glock pistols. As a result, police say the two Frederick City police officers were injured and Lewis was incapacitated.



Lewis was also sent to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he is being treated for his injuries and remains under police guard from the Frederick Police Department and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The current conditions for all involved have not yet been released.



Officials say the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the shooting. A motive has not been determined at this time.