Hampton man accused of rape, forcible sodomy

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is accused of abduction, forcible sodomy, and rape.

Michael Lindell Harris, who was previously a pastor at a local church in 2014, was arrested and charged with the assault. Police gave few details about what he is accused of, but confirmed he has been arrested July 12.

It is unclear whether Harris is still affiliated with any church.

According to WAVY archives, police said Pastor Michael Harris Senior inappropriately touched a teenage girl more than once inside St. James Fellowship Church of God. Investigators said it happened three times in three years.

Harris was found not guilty on July, 1 2015 for the 2014 charges.

