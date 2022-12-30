HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection with a domestic assault in Hampton has turned himself in to authorities.

Hampton police initially reported around 11:20 a.m. Thursday that they were looking for Jamar Davis who was accused in a domestic assault and maiming incident.

Police say the incident occurred on Christmas Eve in the 2000 block of Bancroft Drive.

A little more than an hour after the police, officials say Davis had turned himself in. 10 On Your Side is still learning more about the incident including what possible charges Davis is facing.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.