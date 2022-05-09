HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One Virginia city made it on a list of the nation’s most affordable beach towns and it’s right here in Hampton Roads.

A study by Smart Asset took a look at average home sale prices, taking into account property taxes and average home size, in 200 different locations. The study then ranked the most affordable beach towns in the nation and Hampton tied with Melbourne, Florida, for 12th place.

The City of Hampton has made the list for five years in a row.

To see the complete list of the top 50 most affordable beach towns, click here.