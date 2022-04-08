HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton convenience store was burglarized Thursday, police say.

Police received a call just after midnight for the burglary at the Kings Food Mart in the 900 block of North King Street near Rip Rap Road.

Police say the suspect smashed glass at the front of the store to gain entry and removed items before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

There’s no photo of the suspect at this time. Police only said it was a black male with a black hooded sweater, black backpack, blue or gray pants with a stripe down the side and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.