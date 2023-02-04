LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies are investigating the death of a Hampton inmate inside of Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg on Friday.

According to the Hampton Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.

Deputies say Jail Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures until EMS arrives. However, Holloway was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation is ongoing and there is no indication of foul play.