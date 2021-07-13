Hampton hosting groundbreaking for aquaplex set to open summer 2022

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton city officials are hosting a groundbreaking for the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex on Wednesday which is set to open summer of 2022.

The ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. Wednesday on the site, at the corner of Pine Chapel Road and Coliseum Drive (1904 & 1908 Coliseum Drive). Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck will be speaking, along with other Hampton stakeholders.

The new facility features a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-meter program pool, and an outdoor “Splash-Down Park.” The outdoor splash park will feature a leisure pool, a lazy river, and two tower body slides.

The aquatics center will serve the local community with event rentals, fitness, certified “Learn to Swim” classes, and open-swim activities for all ages. The facility will also host regional and national swim competitions for Hampton City Schools.

City officials say tourism revenues from hotel stays will fund a portion of the cost for the facility, reducing the construction cost from Hampton residents.