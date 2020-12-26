Hampton home is ‘total loss,’ 2 additional houses damaged after early morning fire, officials say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say a Hampton home is considered a total loss and two additional homes were damaged in an early morning fire on Saturday.

On Dec. 26, at about 5:50 a.m., crews with Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire located in the 10 block of Rotherham Lane.

When fire units arrived on the scene, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the one-story home.

Officials said in a statement that additional units arrived to help with firefighting efforts and help protect the adjacent homes from the intense heat, and flames.

The below-freezing temperatures made firefighting activities more difficult, but crews were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes, according to a statement released by HDFR.

The home sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage rendering it a total loss. Two additional homes were also damaged but the extent is unknown.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Community Risk Reduction Branch is currently investigating the fire and officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

















All photos courtesy of Hampton Fire