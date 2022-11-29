HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — High school students are set to serenade Hampton Roads for the holiday season.

The Hampton City Schools Winter Concert Series returns this season with high school musicians from Bethel High School, Kecoughtan High School, Hampton High School, and Phoebus High School performing throughout the Coliseum Business District.

On Friday, December 9, between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., students will perform at Barnes and Noble (5100 Kilgore Ave.), Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World (1972 Power Plant Parkway), Kroger (1050 W. Mercury Blvd), and Sentara CarePlex (3000 Coliseum Drive).

Residents are invited to visit the businesses for those performances.