Hampton High School graduate dies after fighting rare kidney cancer

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Back in November, Hampton High School senior Seth Calhoun had already beaten the odds.

Then 17 years old, Calhoun had been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer since May, already surpassing the three months doctors said he had to live if he didn’t get treatment. While still sick and going through chemotherapy, Calhoun fought fiercely to make a change in the world.

Calhoun reached out to 10 On Your Side to talk about his journey and bring awareness to renal medullary carcinoma, a rare cancer of the kidney that mainly affects young people of African descent who carry the sickle cell trait or sickle cell disease.

On Tuesday night, Calhoun died from the rare cancer, according to his family — but not before graduating high school, turning 18, and making sure to leave his mark on the community.

His mother says they were not able to control the cancer, which was stage 4 when he was diagnosed.

Seth Calhoun in a cap and gown

Founder of The Hampton Roads Good Samaritan Fund Chaplin Marie Boyd says the community has come together to pay for Calhoun’s funeral expenses.

There will be a celebration of life on Friday, March 26, outside at Nettle Funeral Home in Newport News.

Boyd says everyone is encouraged to wear Calhoun’s favorite color green or a #SethStrong T-shirt or hooded sweatshirt.

Before he died, his friends, family, fellow band members, and school officials created a parade outside his home to celebrate his 18th birthday.

Hampton High School officials also came together to gift him with a PlayStation 5, which was on his wish list for the holidays.