Hampton gets most blood donations in two-month challenge, wins Mayor’s Cup

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Mayor Donnie Tuck and the city of Hampton were awarded the Mayor’s Cup for getting the most blood donations in a two-month challenge period.

During the two-month period, donations totaled 101 units that benefited 303 people.

“I accepted the Red Cross Mayor’s Cup on behalf of all of our residents,” said Tuck. “There has been a national shortage of blood during Covid-19. I am proud that Hampton is a community where people continue to donate to those in need.”

Hampton was praised for going well beyond the competition timeframe and holding monthly blood drives. Blood drives in the city have 418 units of donated blood, which helped 1,254 people, over the course of this year.

“We wanted to ensure that people felt safe enough to donate,” said Terri Vander Vennet, director of the Hampton Coliseum and Hampton Arts Commission. “By using the Hampton Coliseum, we were able to spread people out in a giant arena with a high ceiling.”

This is the second year in a row that Hampton won the cup.