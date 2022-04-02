HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Raceway gas station in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Two men entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

They fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Police say suspect one is described as a black male, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes. Suspect two, meanwhile, is described as a black male, thin build, wearing a red and yellow jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.