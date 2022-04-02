HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday morning.
According to police, the robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Raceway gas station in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Two men entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
They fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.
Police say suspect one is described as a black male, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes. Suspect two, meanwhile, is described as a black male, thin build, wearing a red and yellow jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.