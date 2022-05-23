HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a funeral home was burglarized in Hampton last Friday.

According to Hampton Police, officers responded to the commercial burglary just after 8 a.m. at the Parklawn Funeral Home in the 2500 block of North Armistead Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing a broken door to the side of the building. A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect gained entry by breaking a doorknob to the door and removing a power tool and a lockbox before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.