HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a funeral home was burglarized in Hampton last Friday.
According to Hampton Police, officers responded to the commercial burglary just after 8 a.m. at the Parklawn Funeral Home in the 2500 block of North Armistead Avenue.
When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing a broken door to the side of the building. A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect gained entry by breaking a doorknob to the door and removing a power tool and a lockbox before fleeing the area.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.