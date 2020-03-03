Hampton forms coronavirus task force

In this photo taken Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 2020 testing kits are displayed on a worktop in Johannesburg where a workshop was held for delegates from across Africa on laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 in suspected human cases. Across Africa, steps are being taken to prepare for and to reduce the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Hampton has created a special task force ahead of the potential spread of the coronavirus to Virginia and Hampton Roads.

Hampton city, school, and public health officials are monitoring the spread of the latest strand of coronavirus: COVID-19. They are making plans in case of a pandemic — meaning, an outbreak of disease spread across the world.

Bats carry more than 500 types of coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Seven of these coronaviruses, including the common cold, have infected humans, said Dr. Edward Oldfield III, a professor and infectious disease specialist with the Eastern Virginia Medical School.

COVID-19 presents with flu-like symptoms and can cause a severe respiratory infection. Experts believe it originated in Chinese wet markets, where live animals are sold for food. COVID-19 is believed to have been transmitted from bats to pangolins, which are armored anteaters, Oldfield said.

“The sad thing is, despite the fact that it’s an endangered species and it’s illegal to sell them in China, this is the most trafficked endangered species in the world,” Oldfield said. “The meat is considered a delicacy for rich Chinese, and the scales are used in traditional Chinese medicine.”

The immediate risk of COVID-19 in the United States is low. More than 60 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, and 9 people have died from the virus in Washington. Virginia has yet to have a confirmed case of coronavirus.

North Carolina officials announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Wake County on Tuesday.

