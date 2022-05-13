HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Food Lion on West Mercury Boulevard on the western side of Hampton was burglarized overnight, police say.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm call at the store in the 400 block of West Mercury around 12:23 a.m. and found a broken door at the front of the building.

Tobacco products were stolen by a suspect wearing all black, police say. There’s no photo of the suspect at this time.