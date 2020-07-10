Hampton firefighters respond to residential fire on West Weaver Street

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters in Hampton responded to a residential fire early Friday.

Emergency dispatch said they received a call at 1:49 a.m. for a structure fire in the 2000 block of West Weaver Road.

The residence was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene. Crews tried to knock it down from the inside but had to go outside from up top. It was under control an hour later.

There is no word if anyone was inside of the residence at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.