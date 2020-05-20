Hampton firefighters respond to house fire on Burgess Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Fire crews responded to a residential fire on Wednesday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., firefighters arrived on the scene of a structure fire in the 700 block of Burgess Avenue.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause and no further information is available at this time.

(Photo courtesy Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy Hampton Fire)

Latest News