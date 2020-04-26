Hampton firefighters respond to Ervin Street fire on Saturday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that occurred on Saturday night.

The call came in at about 10:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ervin Street.

There are no reports of injuries or damages and no further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking story, stay with WAVY for updates.

