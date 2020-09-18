Man seriously hurt in crash involving Hampton fire truck on W. Pembroke Ave.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have responded to a serious crash involving a Hampton fire truck Friday morning.

A police official confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the crash involved a fire truck and another vehicle in front of Fire Station 1 at 306 W. Pembroke Ave. They got the call at 10:23 a.m.

1 person, a man, has life-threatening injuries. Police say he was not a firefighter, but in a civilian vehicle. He was being extricated from the vehicle as of 11:07 a.m.

No other details are available at this time, but WAVY has sent a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.

