HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have responded to a serious crash involving a Hampton fire truck Friday morning.
A police official confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the crash involved a fire truck and another vehicle in front of Fire Station 1 at 306 W. Pembroke Ave. They got the call at 10:23 a.m.
1 person, a man, has life-threatening injuries. Police say he was not a firefighter, but in a civilian vehicle. He was being extricated from the vehicle as of 11:07 a.m.
No other details are available at this time, but WAVY has sent a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Man seriously hurt in crash involving Hampton fire truck on W. Pembroke Ave.
- Woman told officer ‘ I have to poop so bad’ before high-speed chase
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires rage on; Missouri soldier surprises his kids
- Virginia Sept. 18 COVID-19 update: 1,242 new cases, 29 new deaths reported after backlog; Chesapeake drops below 5% positivity
- Narrow escape, lifesaving phone call: Oregon woman recalls fire