HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One person was transported after a house fire early Friday morning.

Hampton Fire & Rescue said they were notified just after 12:30 a.m. for an apartment fire in the 1400 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and two adults were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.