Hampton Fire & Rescue helps bring ‘sensory bags’ to those living with autism, sensory disorders

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue has partnered with the local community to bring “sensory bags” for those living with autism and other sensory disorders.

The bags are designed to help those living with autism who are “stimming” while being treated by first responders.

Stimming, also known as self-stimulatory behavior, are behaviors like rocking back and forth, repeating of words, flapping of hands among others which are likely to be encountered during an emergency situation such as during a house fire or medical call.

Research has shown that by giving sensory objects to children and adults that are stimming, it creates a calming effect for those who may be experiencing feelings of anxiety, excitement, sadness, and even happiness.

The bags include noise-canceling headphones and toys with a wide variety of textures, noise, and stimulation.

