Hampton Fire honors longtime member, one of first female Hampton Police Division officers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Fire Department honored 57-year-old Molly Mugler Williams with a Facebook Post on Wednesday.

Williams died Sept. 26 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis and leukemia.

According to her obituary, Williams was born in Hampton on Feb. 14, 1963, and was a lifelong resident.

“She loved and played softball and basketball before female athletes were fashionable,” her family said.

After graduating from Kecoughtan High School, Williams became one of Hampton Police Division’s first female officers. She also worked for fifteen years in the Hampton Treasurer’s Office.

Williams was a member of the Buckroe Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad and enjoyed her membership and camaraderie with the Buckroe Beach Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Her greatest love in life was family.

A memorial service for Williams was held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy in Molly’s honor can be made in the form of contributions to the Buckroe Beach Volunteer Company Ladies Auxiliary @ P.O. Box 3166, Hampton, VA 23663.

Latest Posts