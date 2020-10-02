Hampton family still searching for answers nearly a year after teen killed in hit-and-run crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton family is still waiting for justice nearly a year after their loved one’s tragic death.

Fifteen-year-old Lizmaris Caba died from her injuries in a hit-and-run crash in October 2019. The driver still hasn’t been found.

The teen and her mother were walking to church when they were hit at the corner of Todd’s Lane and Whealton Road.

Lizmaris’ mother, Ismenia Caba, told 10 On Your Side the last year without her daughter has been extremely hard to get through.

Photos of Lizmaris sit in the Caba family’s living room — a constant reminder of the young life gone too soon.

“It’s been very hard,” said Ismenia, with help from a translator.

Ismenia wiped away tears as she recalled the night her life changed forever. A van struck her and then Lizmaris before taking off.

Now almost a year later, she struggles to cope with the fact that the driver didn’t stop.

Lizmaris Caba, 15 (Photo courtesy: Family)

“There hasn’t been a day that I don’t go to where the incident took place, which is only around the corner from where I live,” she said. “Sometimes I just want to take her photo and just hold it up and ask for justice. If somebody saw something, come forward.”

Hampton Police said the driver was in a newer-model white utility van, with no windows or ladder rack. The family said there haven’t been any new developments.

“I go every day to the corner just to see if I remember something from that night,” Ismenia said. “They can’t be out there loose because they can do it to another family.”

The family says Lizmaris wanted to be a doctor and loved to play volleyball.

Her mother said she’s forgiven whoever was behind the wheel that night — but she’s heartbroken she won’t get to see her daughter live out her dreams.

“I know she’s not going to return to us, but please be responsible,” Ismenia said. “Show your face. This can’t continue like this. Please.”

Hampton Police are still investigating this crash. If you have information, call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

