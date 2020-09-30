Hampton family loses home in fire, school staff steps in to help

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A family is homeless after their home caught fire Sunday morning off Rendon Drive in Hampton.

They were able to make it out, but their dog didn’t. Fire officials say it was an accidental electrical fire.

Angelica Robinson lived in the home with her two children and parents.

She says everyone was home when smoke started coming in through the vents. They all were able to run outside, but their dog Canela, who was in the garage, died.

Robinson says the smoke was too thick to try and go in and save her.

The home is now a complete loss and they didn’t have home insurance.

“Me, seeing fires on TV, I’m like ‘That’s never going to happen to me’ then it happens and it’s really devastating,” said Robinson.

Once her daughter’s teacher at Tucker-Capps Elementary School caught wind of what happened, she created a GoFundMe page and got them some essentials.

Her actions were contagious. It wasn’t long before other staff and parents were helping out, too.

“They’ve been such a blessing with all the donations and clothes and everything. It helped us out a lot. Just to put clothes on our back,” said Robinson.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army has also helped the family through this time.

Robinson says they are in need of shoes right now but if you’re interested in donating to that GoFundMe page, you can click here.

