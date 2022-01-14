Hampton Family Dollar burglarized twice in seven-day period

A Family Dollar store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a Family Dollar in Hampton’s Wythe community was burglarized twice in a seven-day period.

According to police, the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of Kecoughtan Road was first broken into around 11:20 p.m. on January 6. The suspect broke into the store through the back door and took several items before leaving.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a red knit hat, a blue face mask, a green puffy down jacket, blue khaki pants and white Nike sneakers.

(photo: Hampton Police Division)

Seven days later, on January 13, a suspect once again entered through the back door late at night. They took tobacco products and electronics from the store before fleeing the scene.

Authorities haven’t been able to identify the race or sex of the second suspect. They are described as wearing a light-colored hooded sweater, a dark-colored jacket over the sweater, a light-colored face covering, dark-colored gloves, light-colored pants and white & black shoes.

(photo: Hampton Police Division)

The store was previously burglarized in April 2019 when two 16-year-old males walked inside the store, pulled out guns and demanded money. They were later arrested and charged.

Nearby, two men were fatally shot on Kecoughtan Road in the last two months of 2021. One man was fatally shot inside a home in early November and the other was shot further down the road in mid-December.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.