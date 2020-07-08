Hampton family displaced after fire takes home and savings

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton house fire Tuesday morning left a family of four with nothing, and now they’re searching for a new home.

Everything in your life can change in just one moment, and that’s what Crystal Oliver said she felt Tuesday morning when her house went up in flames.

Still, she says she feels blessed.

“I was out of my room for two minutes at the most and I heard a loud boom,” she said.

It was a boom heard loud a clear across Oliver’s trailer home off Mercury Boulevard in Hampton early Tuesday morning

“When i was sleeping I heard a boom sound and when I walked past I walked in my mama room and everything was on fire,” explained Oliver’s 6-year-old daughter Durae.

Durae acted quickly by waking up her brother in the other room, but Oliver was trapped in the bathroom with smoke.

“When I got up, I screamed get out the house to the kids,” she explained.

With the house in flames, Oliver was still trapped in the bathroom but fought to get out when she heard voices from outside.

“She telling him ‘It’s going to be okay, I got you’ and my son telling his sister ‘I got you. I’m the big brother, I got you. I’m gonna call 911,'” she explained.

“I felt helpless when it came to my kids. The only thing I could think about was I wasn’t going to make it to see them, everything flashed before my eyes,” she said.

When she heard their voices, adrenaline took over and she pushed the back door open.

Everyone made it out okay, but the damage is done.

“I went in the house and nothing is salvageable. Everything is water damaged or fire damage or smoke damage, so we don’t have anything,” she said.

Everything from clothes, to school materials like iPads, to her son’s asthma medication, to her savings was lost.

“The money that I had saved up, I had left it in the drawer. $2,000 on fire. I can’t do nothing to get that back,” she said.

She says they only have each other now and she’s grateful for that, but she’s even more grateful knowing her kids believe they can get over any bump in the road.

“My son said ‘God got our back’ so I’m like … ‘He do?’ And he was just like ‘Yeah, hug me.’ And that what he always says when I’m down and I gave him the biggest hug,” she saidWednesday while speaking with 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott.

The American Red Cross is assisting this family, but if you would also like to help, Oliver has given out her Cash App name: $Crystal081986. Cash App is a phone app available on both iPhone and Android. Oliver can also be reached at queenkng1986@gmail.com.

