HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton is testing to reduce traffic in the Phoebus area significantly by restricting access to the Mallory Street Bridge during rush hour.

Traffic will be directed away from the Settlers Landing Road Interstate 64 entrance near Hampton University between 3 and 6 p.m. on weekdays for drivers headed through downtown toward the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel beginning June 1. The restriction is to reduce traffic backups through downtown toward the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. The test is scheduled to run through June 30.

Beginning June 1, motorists coming from the Phoebus area will be prohibited from turning left from Woodland Road to reach the ramp to I-64 between 3 and 6 p.m. on weekdays. This test is set to last for a month.

There will be no change for motorists heading westbound on I-64, nor to drivers exiting in Hampton.

The streets are not built to handle excess traffic from backups at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. The issue should be resolved when the bridge-tunnel expansion is complete in 2025.

For more information, visit hampton.gov.