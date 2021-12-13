Hampton Dunkin Donuts burglarized overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a Dunkin Donuts was burglarized in Hampton overnight.

According to Hampton Police, the call for the commercial burglary came in just after 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Dunkin Donuts location in the 2000 block of North Armistead Avenue.

Preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect gained entry to the building and attempted to gain access to the store’s safe.

Police say it appears nothing was taken and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There is currently no suspect information. The incident is still under investigation.