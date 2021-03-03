Hampton DMV Select reopening Monday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton announced that after closing the DMV Select in December last year, it will be reopening Monday.

The office will reopen on March 8 by appointment only. The DMV Select is located in the lobby of the Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer’s Office at 1 Franklin Street in downtown Hampton.

DMV Select cannot issue driver licenses, REAL IDs, vital records, or perform any type of testing. Those transactions must be processed at the DMV Customer Service Center.

If you need help with scheduling, call Hampton’s citizen contact center at 311 or 757-727-8311.

For more information on DMV Select services, visit DMVNOW.COM or call 1-804-497-7100.