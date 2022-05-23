HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The DMV Customer Service Center at 8109 Roanoke Avenue in Hampton will temporarily close for an interior renovation.

The facility will close after the close of business on Saturday, June 4. It is scheduled to reopen Monday, July 18.

Renovations at the facility include a new countertop design, additional customer service windows, fresh paint, and updated lighting.

Customers have more than 50 customer service options during the renovation, The nearest locations are available at dmvNOW.com.

For vehicle-related transactions, such as registration renewals, titles, license plates, and decals, customers can visit a partner DMV Select location including the Hampton DMV Select and the Newport News City Hall DMV Select.

Customers may also visit any of the following mobile DMV Connect visits in the area for convenient service:

June 13-14 – AAA Hampton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 15-16 – Poquoson Community Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 21-22 – Smithfield Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 27-30 – Newport News City Hall DMV Select office, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.