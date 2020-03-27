Hampton deputy assigned to booking area tests positive for coronavirus

Breaking News
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A deputy with the Hampton Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy was assigned to the intake/booking area, the sheriff’s office announced Friday in a news release.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office received notification about the positive test on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office has been in contact with the Hampton Health Department and said the environment is “considered to be low-risk” because the deputy was not symptomatic while they were at work.

The sheriff’s office said it is taking precautionary measures and following guidelines from the local health department.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

