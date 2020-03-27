Hampton deputy assigned to booking area tests positive for coronavirus

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A deputy with the Hampton Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy was assigned to the intake/booking area, the sheriff’s office announced Friday in a news release.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office received notification about the positive test on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office has been in contact with the Hampton Health Department and said the environment is “considered to be low-risk” because the deputy was not symptomatic while they were at work.

The sheriff’s office said it is taking precautionary measures and following guidelines from the local health department.

