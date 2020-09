HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Hampton responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, fire-rescue crews shared photos of the home in the 100 block of Cavalier Road. Crews say they responded to the fire around 1:50 p.m.

The family living in the structure was home at the time, but evacuated safely, according to fire officials.



















