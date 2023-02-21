HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a bomb threat resulted in the evacuation of courts in Hampton Tuesday morning.

According to Hampton police, the call for the bomb threat came in around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) have provided detours for several routes in the surrounding area as police investigate the threat. These routes are 101, 103, 109, 110, 114, 115, 117, 118, 120, and 961.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.