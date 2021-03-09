Hampton courts evacuated after bomb threats

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating bomb threats called into both the city’s general district and juvenile and domestic relation courts Tuesday morning.

There were two separate threats at the complex in the 200 block of N King Street, per Sergeant Reggie Williams with Hampton police, and all three courts (Circuit as well) have been evacuated. The call to police came in at 8:25 a.m.

No other details are available at this time, but police are at the scene investigating.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.