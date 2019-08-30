Hampton couple pleads guilty to defrauding Virginia Medicaid program

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton couple that was indicted for defrauding the Virginia Medicaid program pleaded guilty to their charges this month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said 40-year-old Maurice Moody and 48-year-old Dena Major were charged with conspiracy, health care fraud, false statements and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said the two conspired to defraud the program out of around $109,000 by submitting fraudulent claims for their son, who is severely disabled and eligible for care.

Major, the child’s primary caregiver, hired Moody to be a personal care aide — despite knowing that Medicaid does not allow a parent to be hired for this position.

Prosecutors said Major falsely claimed Moody was the child’s uncle. Moody filed claims for personal care hours provided to his son when he was incarcerated and traveling out of the area.

Even though the child was removed from Major’s care in September 2015 on allegations of abuse and neglect, the couple continued to bill Medicaid for the child’s care through April 2016.

The couple tried to pass off another minor as their child to a Medicaid service facilitator when challenged on the matter.

Court records show Major pleaded guilty on Wednesday, while Moody pleaded guilty on Aug. 15. Sentencing hearings for Major and Moody are scheduled for Dec. 6 and Nov. 26, respectively.

The two could each face up to 44 years in prison.