HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Out of luck and out of time.
While Virginia leaders added several measures to keep residents in their homes during the financial hardships of the pandemic, a Hampton couple still lost their home in September.
10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott has their struggle to find a new place to call home.
To help the couple, click here.
Watch the video above for more on the story.
Latest News
- Hampton couple evicted amid pandemic
- More than 40 people in West Virginia given coronavirus treatment instead of vaccine
- New Year’s Eve celebrations continue despite coronavirus pandemic
- Iran’s foreign minister says President Trump trying to ‘fabricate pretext’ to attack Iran
- VP Pence tries to get Gohmert suit dismissed, says it’s a ‘walking legal contradiction’