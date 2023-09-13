HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Embattled Hampton City Councilman Chris Bowman has issued an apology after a January 2022 encounter with a prostitute.

The apology comes after Hampton City Council censured Bowman in August after the revelations surfaced. In April of 2022, Bowman reported to Hampton police that a man extorted $5,000 from him after the encounter with the prostitute.

The letter also comes amid calls for Bowman to step down. The Hampton branch of the NAACP has called for the immediate resignation of Bowman, who in addition faces allegations of misconduct from multiple women.

The full letter from Bowman is below.

I want to formally apologize to the citizens of Hampton, city staff, family members and my fellow members of City Council for my poor behavior approximately one and a half years ago. Let me tell you, it is not pleasant to go from being a well-respected person in the community to being censured by the City Council on which I am so privileged to serve. I would never wish this on anyone, and I pledge to never put you or myself in this situation again. I have learned some valuable lessons as a result of this episode in my life, and I am receiving professional

counseling. Like everyone else and even at my age, I am a work in progress and hardly perfect. But I need to be the best Chris Bowman I can be for people who depend on me, and that includes everyone in this room and those watching online or simply going about their lives in our great city. As many of you know, I have been an active member of the community long before I was elected to Council in 2020. I am a past executive board member and a life

subscribing silver member of the NAACP, and I will continue to work with that organization on race relations and other important matters. I am a member of the Buckroe Improvement League, the Aberdeen Civic and Historic Association, the Hampton Clean City Commission and the Hampton Democratic Party. I will continue in those roles and will look for even more

opportunities to serve. I will not hide or stop helping the city I love. I hope all of you will encourage me to become a better person and council member. I would appreciate it, and

together I think we can build an even better Hampton. Councilman Chris Bowman

Bowman read the letter after Hampton City Council’s meeting on Wednesday night.

During the meeting’s public comment section, several citizen and the Hampton NAACP called for Bowman’s immediate resignation.

Bowman told 10 On Your Side after the meeting that he has no plans to resign from his position.

“You know it hurts, it hurts, but they’re entitled to their opinion and you have to respect it. I made a serious mistake. You know I’m not perfect. We all make mistakes. I’m going to work hard to gain the citizens’ trust,” Bowman said.

The councilman mentioned he has since started meeting with a licensed counselor.